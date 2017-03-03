Alice MartineauBorn 8 June 1972. Died 6 March 2003
Alice Martineau
Alice Katherine Martineau (8 June 1972 – 6 March 2003) was an English pop singer and songwriter.
Breathe Tonight
Baby's Fine
INSIDE OF YOU
If I Fall
