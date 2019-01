Donald Paul "Donny" McCaslin (born August 11, 1966) is an American jazz saxophonist. He has recorded over a dozen albums as a bandleader in addition to many sideman appearances, and came to wider prominence when English rock singer David Bowie hired McCaslin's ensemble as his backing band for Blackstar (2016), his final studio album.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia