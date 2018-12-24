Giorgio Koukl (born 1953, Prague, Czechoslovakia) is a composer and pianist/harpsichordist who lives in Lugano, a town located in Ticino, an Italian-speaking canton of southern Switzerland.

Through masterclasses with Czech-American pianist Rudolf Firkušný and Carlo Vidusso, Koukl was first introduced to the piano music of Bohuslav Martinů. Koukl, considered now as one of the major world specialists of Parisian music of the twenties, has recorded the only one existing complete set of solo piano music of Martinů, released between November 2006 and August 2009,a 5-CD set of vocal music with inedited Martinu songs and a 2-CD set of Martinů's complete piano and orchestra for Naxos Records. A series of eight CD of the complete solo piano music of Alexander Tcherepnin is available, so as are the recordings of Vitezslava Kapralova, Paul LeFlem, Witold Lutoslawski, Arthur Lourié,Tibor Harsanyi and Alexandre Tansman.