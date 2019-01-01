David BrozaBorn 4 September 1955
David Broza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2077bf4d-9bf2-43ac-8c9d-d3eec73e3b30
David Broza Biography (Wikipedia)
David Broza (Hebrew: דויד ברוזה; born September 4, 1955) is an Israeli singer-songwriter. His music mixes modern pop with Spanish music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Broza Tracks
Sort by
David Broza Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist