Hom Bru are a folk group from Shetland who formed in 1978. They moved to Edinburgh in 1980 and using the city as their base, toured all over Europe. In 1982 they moved back to Shetland and continue to perform regularly.
The band play a mixture of instrumental music, mainly traditional Shetland and Scandinavian tunes, and songs sung in Shetland dialect.
Niamh's Capers / Toss The Feathers / Pinch of Snuff
Millbrae/Miss Susan Cooper/Calum Donaldson/Mickey Ainsworth
Miss Rowan Davies
Miss Rowan Davies
Huckleberry Hornpipe; Homesteader's Reel; Donkey Reel
Sylvia; Tulloch's Farewell Tae Hagdale
Sylvia; Tulloch's Farewell Tae Hagdale
Reels & Jigs: Shaskeen/Paddy Fahey's/Fair Jenny
Pigs' Reel; Gibby Gray; Hay's Place
Pigs' Reel; Gibby Gray; Hay's Place
Medley
Medley
Bonnie Nancy
Bonnie Nancy
Caledonia
Caledonia
The Harley Set
The Harley Set
shaskeen / paddy faheys / fair jenny
shaskeen / paddy faheys / fair jenny
