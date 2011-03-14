Dignan Porch is a DIY indie rock band from Tooting Broadway, London. They began as the bedroom recording project of songwriter Joseph Walsh, then grew into a full band, creating music that has been described by critics as a combination of Lo-fi, indie rock, pop and punk. The band have found a cult-like following thanks to releases on Captured Tracks and Faux Discx and a long-running residency at The Windmill, Brixton. They have released three albums and a number of EP's and singles. Second album Nothing bad will ever happen is known for having been recorded live on reel-to-reel tape and with very few overdubs, an approach rarely used in contemporary pop music, even in the indie world.