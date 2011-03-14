Dignan Porch
Dignan Porch is a DIY indie rock band from Tooting Broadway, London. They began as the bedroom recording project of songwriter Joseph Walsh, then grew into a full band, creating music that has been described by critics as a combination of Lo-fi, indie rock, pop and punk. The band have found a cult-like following thanks to releases on Captured Tracks and Faux Discx and a long-running residency at The Windmill, Brixton. They have released three albums and a number of EP's and singles. Second album Nothing bad will ever happen is known for having been recorded live on reel-to-reel tape and with very few overdubs, an approach rarely used in contemporary pop music, even in the indie world.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
