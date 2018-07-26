Thomas LehnBorn 21 May 1958
Thomas Lehn (born 1958) is a German piano and synthesizer player active in free improvisation and contemporary music.
Lehn has recorded with Marcus Schmickler, Keith Rowe, John Butcher, Phil Minton, Phil Durrant, Radu Malfatti, Axel Dörner, Cor Fuhler, Gerry Hemingway, and Andy Moor of The Ex. He is a member of the electronic orchestra M.I.M.E.O..
In 1997 Lehn formed a free improvisation band Konk Pack. They have released three CDs.
