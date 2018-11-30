Ben JohnstonComposer. Born 15 March 1926
Ben Johnston
1926-03-15
Ben Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Burwell Johnston, Jr. (born March 15, 1926) is an American contemporary music composer using just intonation. He has been called "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" by Philip Bush (1997) and "one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer" by John Rockwell (1990).
Howl
Biffy Clyro
Howl
Howl
Two Studies on Ancient Greek Scales
Harry Partch
Two Studies on Ancient Greek Scales
Two Studies on Ancient Greek Scales
Re-Arrange
Biffy Clyro
Re-Arrange
Re-Arrange
Friends and Enemies
Biffy Clyro
Friends and Enemies
Friends and Enemies
The Ascent, String Quartet No. 4, "Amazing Grace" (1973)
Ben Johnston
The Ascent, String Quartet No. 4, "Amazing Grace" (1973)
The Ascent, String Quartet No. 4, "Amazing Grace" (1973)
Eleven Intrusions I: Study on Olympos' Pentatonic
Harry Partch
Eleven Intrusions I: Study on Olympos' Pentatonic
Eleven Intrusions I: Study on Olympos' Pentatonic
Malinconia, ninfa gentile - arietta for voice and piano
James Baillieu
Malinconia, ninfa gentile - arietta for voice and piano
Malinconia, ninfa gentile - arietta for voice and piano
