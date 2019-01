Benjamin Burwell Johnston, Jr. (born March 15, 1926) is an American contemporary music composer using just intonation. He has been called "one of the foremost composers of microtonal music" by Philip Bush (1997) and "one of the best non-famous composers this country has to offer" by John Rockwell (1990).

