NoëlAmerican female singer (1979-1982)
Noël
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/206e2cb3-4e17-41c8-9934-314c700e6f70
Noël Tracks
Sort by
Au Revoir
Noël
Au Revoir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Au Revoir
Last played on
Noël Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Chilly Gonzales: The 'Gonzervatory'
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker
-
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
-
Jarvis Cocker: Scott Walker is an explorer
-
“I’m trying to bring back some of the playfulness in classical music” - Chilly Gonzales on his orchestral mission
-
"Now we're all going to celebrate in the bath" - Jarvis Cocker reacts to Pulp's World Cup victory
-
A stocking filler from Jarvis with Richard.
-
“He was like an umbrella for people who felt a bit different"
-
Chilly "Gonzo" Gonzales - Musical Genius
Back to artist