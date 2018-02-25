Le'Andria Delores Johnson (born January 23, 1983) is an American gospel musician and singer-songwriter. She was the season three winner of the BET gospel singing competition show Sunday Best.

Johnson's Sunday Best coronation song, "I Shall Leap into My Destiny", co-written by Johnson, entered the Billboard Gospel chart at number 1. Johnson's post-Sunday The Awakening of Le'Andria Johnson was released on August 23, 2011, Music World Entertainment Gospel and Music World Music. The album debuted at number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Gospel Albums, number 3 on the U.S. Billboard Independent Albums, and number 24 on the Billboard 200. Johnsons' second major-label album The Awakening of Le'Andria Johnson, which included seven new songs was released on February 14, 2012. Johnson is the first Sunday Best contestant to receive a Grammy Award, which she won in 2012 for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance.