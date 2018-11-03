Iceberg SlimmBorn 1974
Iceberg Slimm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2063a7ed-8c04-4ccf-8241-c77fc990f3f0
Iceberg Slimm Biography (Wikipedia)
Duane Dyer, better known by his stage name, Iceberg Slimm (born 1978) is a Black British rapper and founder of Frojak Entertainment who is best known for his singles "Nursery Rhymes", "Bad Boy" and "Starship" taken from his debut album, Da World on Ice. He also featured on Raghav's single, "Can't Get Enough" which charted No. 10 in the national charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iceberg Slimm Tracks
Sort by
Can't Get Enough
Raghav
Can't Get Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z04wc.jpglink
Can't Get Enough
Last played on
Shout Out (Remix) (feat. Iceberg Slimm & Sarkodie)
Tiwa Savage
Shout Out (Remix) (feat. Iceberg Slimm & Sarkodie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5c25.jpglink
Shout Out (Remix) (feat. Iceberg Slimm & Sarkodie)
Last played on
Iceberg Slimm Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist