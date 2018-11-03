Duane Dyer, better known by his stage name, Iceberg Slimm (born 1978) is a Black British rapper and founder of Frojak Entertainment who is best known for his singles "Nursery Rhymes", "Bad Boy" and "Starship" taken from his debut album, Da World on Ice. He also featured on Raghav's single, "Can't Get Enough" which charted No. 10 in the national charts.