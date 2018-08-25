Buraka Som SistemaFormed 2006
Buraka Som Sistema
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ghkxt.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2061f628-01cd-4343-a078-900f639d67fe
Buraka Som Sistema Biography (Wikipedia)
Buraka Som Sistema was an electronic dance music project from Portugal, specializing in a fusion of techno beats with the African zouk and kuduro genre. It is generally credited with creating the "zouk bass" and "progressive kuduro" variant and has received an MTV European Music Award. In 2015 Buraka Som Sistema said they would be taking an hiatus starting in 2016, and on July 1st 2016 they performed live for the last time in Lisbon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Buraka Som Sistema Performances & Interviews
Buraka Som Sistema Tracks
Hangover (BaBaBa) (Acapella)
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (BaBaBa) (Acapella)
Hangover (BaBaBa) (Acapella)
Hangover
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover
Hangover
Computation/Hangover (Acapella)
Dismantle
Computation/Hangover (Acapella)
Computation/Hangover (Acapella)
Sound of Kuduro (feat. M.I.A., DJ Znóbia, Saborosa & Puto Prata)
Buraka Som Sistema
Sound of Kuduro (feat. M.I.A., DJ Znóbia, Saborosa & Puto Prata)
Sound of Kuduro (feat. M.I.A., DJ Znóbia, Saborosa & Puto Prata)
Hangover (Munchi & Bababa Remix)
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (Munchi & Bababa Remix)
Hangover (Munchi & Bababa Remix)
Cockney Thug (Buraka Som Sistema Remix)
Rusko
Cockney Thug (Buraka Som Sistema Remix)
Cockney Thug (Buraka Som Sistema Remix)
Hangover (Moombahteam Remix)
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (Moombahteam Remix)
Hangover (Moombahteam Remix)
Hangover (Ba Ba Ba)
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (Ba Ba Ba)
Hangover (Ba Ba Ba)
Hangover (Munchi Remix)
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (Munchi Remix)
Hangover (Munchi Remix)
Stoopid (Awoltalk Remix)
Buraka Som Sistema
Stoopid (Awoltalk Remix)
Stoopid (Awoltalk Remix)
Hangover (BaBaBa) [Munchi Remix]
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (BaBaBa) [Munchi Remix]
Hangover (BaBaBa) [Munchi Remix]
Torque
Branko som Sistema
Torque
Torque
Toque
Buraka Som Sistema
Toque
Toque
Vuvuzela
Buraka Som Sistema
Vuvuzela
Vuvuzela
In a Minute (feat. Alo Wala)
Buraka Som Sistema
In a Minute (feat. Alo Wala)
In a Minute (feat. Alo Wala)
Sente
Buraka Som Sistema
Sente
Sente
Toque (JSTJR Remix)
Buraka Som Sistema
Toque (JSTJR Remix)
Toque (JSTJR Remix)
Hypnotized
Buraka Som Sistema
Hypnotized
Hypnotized
Vuvuzela (Toddla T Dubplate)
Buraka Som Sistema
Vuvuzela (Toddla T Dubplate)
Vuvuzela (Toddla T Dubplate)
Vuvuzela (Carnaval)
Buraka Som Sistema
Vuvuzela (Carnaval)
Vuvuzela (Carnaval)
Vuvuleza
Buraka Som Sistema
Vuvuleza
Vuvuleza
Zouk Flute
Buraka Som Sistema
Zouk Flute
Zouk Flute
Hangover (Geck-O Remix) (feat. Geck-o)
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (Geck-O Remix) (feat. Geck-o)
Hangover (Caspa Remix) [Butch Clancy Retwerk]
Buraka Som Sistema
Hangover (Caspa Remix) [Butch Clancy Retwerk]
Hangover (Caspa Remix) [Butch Clancy Retwerk]
Sound of Kuduro
Buraka Som Sistema
Sound of Kuduro
Sound of Kuduro
Burakaton
Buraka Som Sistema
Burakaton
Burakaton
Voodoo Love
Buraka Som Sistema
Voodoo Love
Voodoo Love
Hangover (BaBaBa) (Caspa Remix)
Buraka
Hangover (BaBaBa) (Caspa Remix)
Hangover (BaBaBa) (Caspa Remix)
Untitled
Buraka Som Sistema
Untitled
Untitled
