Loïc Nottet (, born 10 April 1996) is a Belgian singer, who finished second in the third season of The Voice Belgique in 2014 and represented Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 which was held in Vienna, Austria, where he placed fourth with 217 points.
Rhythm Inside
Loïc Nottet
Rhythm Inside
Rhythm Inside
Last played on
Rhythm Inside - Eurovision 2015 - Belgium
Loïc Nottet
Rhythm Inside - Eurovision 2015 - Belgium
Rhythm Inside - Belgium (Eurovision 2015)
Loïc Nottet
Rhythm Inside - Belgium (Eurovision 2015)
