Mick Flavin born on (August 3rd 1950), is an Irish country singer. Flavin recorded his first album in Athlone in June, 1986. His first big hit being "I'm Gonna Make It After All". Flavin has also recorded "Someday You'll Love Me", from Conway Twitty's album Even Now. In 2005 he was nominated for the International Global Artist Award, at the Country Music Association Awards.