Mick Flavin
Mick Flavin Biography (Wikipedia)
Mick Flavin born on (August 3rd 1950), is an Irish country singer. Flavin recorded his first album in Athlone in June, 1986. His first big hit being "I'm Gonna Make It After All". Flavin has also recorded "Someday You'll Love Me", from Conway Twitty's album Even Now. In 2005 he was nominated for the International Global Artist Award, at the Country Music Association Awards.
Mick Flavin Tracks
Christmas Country Style
When I Lay Me Down
Wildflowers
Love Bug
Sam's Place
Day Time Friends
The Rarest Flowers
The Last Chance Saloon
I'll Be There Mary Dear
Connemara Rose
Jennifer Johnson and Me
Travellin' Light
some Day You'll Love Me
Papa's Wagon
Jeannie Norman
Old Log Cabin For Sale
A Place In The Country
Daytime Friends and Nightime Lovers
Just A Little Too Much
It'll Be Me
Take Me Back Home To Mayo
Sweet Rosie Jones
It's Be Me
