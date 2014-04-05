Kira Isabella Wilkie, who is known by her stage name Kira Isabella is a Canadian country music artist. Isabella was signed to Sony Music Canada in 2009. Her first single, "Love Me Like That," was released in 2011 and charted on the Canadian Hot 100. Isabella released her second single in 2011 entitled "A Real Good Radio". Her third single, "A Little More Work," was released in 2012. Her debut studio album, Love Me Like That, was released in October 2012, and produced two further singles. Kira Isabella announced dates for a 2013 Canadian tour with Terri Clark in October 2012 and Carrie Underwood in December 2012. In 2013, Isabella signed with U.S. record label HitShop Records. The lead single from her forthcoming second album, "Quarterback", was released in spring 2014.