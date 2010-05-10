Christopher Keith Irvine (born November 9, 1970), better known by the ring name Chris Jericho, is an American-born Canadian professional wrestler, musician, author and actor. He currently wrestles for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) where he is the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion in his first reign. Jericho also makes sporadic appearances for WWE on the SmackDown brand, with whom he has worked since 1999. Within professional wrestling, he is known for his over-the-top, rock star persona. Jericho is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

During the 1990s, Jericho performed for the American organizations Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), as well as for international promotions in countries such as Canada, Japan and Mexico. In 2001, he became the first Undisputed WWF Champion, and thus the final holder of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship (then referred to as the World Championship), having won and unified the WWF and World titles by defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night. Jericho has headlined multiple pay-per-view (PPV) events during his time with the WWF/WWE, including WrestleMania X8 and the inaugural TLC and Elimination Chamber shows: he is one of the ten most prolific PPV performers in company history. Hailed as one of the industry's best talkers, Jericho was voted by Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) readers as "Best on Interviews" for the 2000s decade, and was inducted into the WON Hall of Fame in 2010.