Amy Linnéa Deasismont (born 15 April 1992), previously known under the stage name Amy Diamond, is a Swedish singer, actress, and television presenter. She is known for her single "What's in It for Me". The song was a 2005 hit in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland. It was the most-played song in Poland that year; it remained in the top ten for four months. She has released six studio albums and performed on television as a singer, actress and hostess.

To date, her biggest hits have been "What's In It For Me", "Welcome To The City", "Don't Cry Your Heart Out", "It Can Only Get Better", "Stay My Baby", "Is It Love", "Up" and "Thank You".

She is also the youngest person in Sweden to have released a greatest hits album.