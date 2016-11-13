Jim EuropeAmerican ragtime bandleader. Born 22 February 1881. Died 9 May 1919
Jim Europe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1881-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2058b56c-c170-425b-a0f8-a093b99bb91c
Jim Europe Biography (Wikipedia)
James Reese Europe (February 22, 1880 – May 9, 1919), sometimes known as Jim Europe, was an American ragtime and early jazz bandleader, arranger, and composer. He was the leading figure on the black American music scene of New York City in the 1910s. Eubie Blake called him the "Martin Luther King of music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Europe Tracks
Sort by
Down Home Rag
Jim Europe
Down Home Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Home Rag
Last played on
Jim Europe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist