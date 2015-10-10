Matthew HerbertUK electronic musician Herbert. Born 1972
Matthew Herbert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01sy2cv.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20587005-7a2a-4b96-8f34-bc643bc4b60a
Matthew Herbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Herbert (born 1972), also known as Herbert, Doctor Rockit, Radio Boy, Mr. Vertigo, Transformer, and Wishmountain, is a British electronic musician. He often takes sounds from everyday items to produce electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Herbert Performances & Interviews
- Matthew Herbert: Music For A Busy Cityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057gj4c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057gj4c.jpg2017-07-01T06:45:00.000ZComposer Matthew Herbert on a piece of music he has created for Manchester International Festival, inspired by the sounds of Manchester.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057f763
Matthew Herbert: Music For A Busy City
- Matthew Herbert's Tomorrow, Tomorrow and Tomorrow (The New Shakespeare Songbook)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sygk3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sygk3.jpg2016-05-03T10:39:00.000ZMatthew Herbert describes how he composed his new work based on texts from Macbethhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sygq4
Matthew Herbert's Tomorrow, Tomorrow and Tomorrow (The New Shakespeare Songbook)
- Composers' Rooms: No. 6 Matthew Herberthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yx99j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yx99j.jpg2014-05-11T13:11:00.000ZSara Mohr-Pietsch travels to Kent to review composer Matthew Herbert's studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01yx9c1
Composers' Rooms: No. 6 Matthew Herbert
- Matthew Herbert: What is the future of music?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p013yxjw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p013yxjw.jpg2013-01-21T10:03:00.000ZComposer, Accidental Records boss and Creative Director of the Radiophonic Workshop Matthew Herbert takes on the 3 Minute Epiphany, answering one of our burning questions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0140v62
Matthew Herbert: What is the future of music?
Matthew Herbert Tracks
Sort by
Take Me Back
Matthew Herbert
Take Me Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Take Me Back
Last played on
Celebrity
Matthew Herbert
Celebrity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Celebrity
Last played on
Deeper
Matthew Herbert
Deeper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Deeper
Last played on
November (Micachu Remix)
Matthew Herbert
November (Micachu Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
November (Micachu Remix)
Last played on
The Swamp
Matthew Herbert
The Swamp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
The Swamp
Last played on
The Line (feat. Matthew Herbert)
Âme
The Line (feat. Matthew Herbert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
The Line (feat. Matthew Herbert)
Last played on
Sing it Back (Herbert's Tasteful Dub)
Moloko
Sing it Back (Herbert's Tasteful Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfkw.jpglink
Sing it Back (Herbert's Tasteful Dub)
Last played on
Ruby Blue
Róisín Murphy
Ruby Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nms31.jpglink
Ruby Blue
Last played on
In The Morning (feat. Matthew Herbert)
Smagghe & Cross
In The Morning (feat. Matthew Herbert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
In The Morning (feat. Matthew Herbert)
Last played on
A Fantastic Woman
Matthew Herbert
A Fantastic Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
A Fantastic Woman
Last played on
Stone (Matthew Herbert's Spring Dub)
Hidden Orchestra
Stone (Matthew Herbert's Spring Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dz1y.jpglink
Stone (Matthew Herbert's Spring Dub)
Last played on
A Fantastic Woman (Main Titles)
Matthew Herbert
A Fantastic Woman (Main Titles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
A Fantastic Woman (Main Titles)
Last played on
Brand New Love (feat. Zilla)
Matthew Herbert
Brand New Love (feat. Zilla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Brand New Love (feat. Zilla)
Last played on
Foreign Bodies
Matthew Herbert
Foreign Bodies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Foreign Bodies
Last played on
Its Only (DJ Koze Remix)
Matthew Herbert
Its Only (DJ Koze Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
The Boat That Brought Me
Matthew Herbert
The Boat That Brought Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
The Boat That Brought Me
Performer
Lyricist
Last played on
We All Hurt
Karl Hyde
We All Hurt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05916n3.jpglink
We All Hurt
Last played on
Not A Word
Karl Hyde
Not A Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn2t.jpglink
Not A Word
Last played on
Brand New Love
Matthew Herbert
Brand New Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Brand New Love
Last played on
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
Jamie Lidell
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds5.jpglink
When I Come Back Round - Live Version (Matthew Herbert's Long Night Dub)
Last played on
Celebrity (feat. Dani Siciliano)
Matthew Herbert
Celebrity (feat. Dani Siciliano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Celebrity (feat. Dani Siciliano)
Last played on
Brand New Love
Matthew Herbert
Brand New Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Brand New Love
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g
Bristol
2016-02-14T08:18:21
14
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
21:00
Bristol
Latest Matthew Herbert News
Matthew Herbert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist