Matthew Herbert: What is the future of music?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p013yxjw.jpg

2013-01-21T10:03:00.000Z

Composer, Accidental Records boss and Creative Director of the Radiophonic Workshop Matthew Herbert takes on the 3 Minute Epiphany, answering one of our burning questions.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0140v62