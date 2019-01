Najim Arshad (born 8 June 1986) is an Indian playback singer and music director, working in the Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi film industries. In 2007, he won the reality show Idea Star Singer. He studied in Swathi Thirunal College of Music and holds graduation and post-graduation degree in Music. He was the Rank Holder of University of Kerala in Bachelor Of Performing Arts. He also won the Kalaprathibha title 13 times at the district and sub-district levels during his early school days.