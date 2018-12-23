Andrea McArdleBorn 5 November 1963
Andrea McArdle
1963-11-05
Andrea McArdle Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrea McArdle (born November 5, 1963) is an American singer and actress best known for originating the role of Annie in the Broadway musical Annie.
Andrea McArdle Tracks
A New Deal For Christmas
Andrea McArdle
A New Deal For Christmas
A New Deal For Christmas
Last played on
I Don't Need Anything But You
Reid Shelton
I Don't Need Anything But You
I Don't Need Anything But You
Last played on
I Don't Need Anything But You
Andrea McArdle
I Don't Need Anything But You
I Don't Need Anything But You
Last played on
Tomorrow
Andrea McArdle
Tomorrow
Tomorrow
Last played on
I Don't Need Anything But You
Reid Shelton
I Don't Need Anything But You
I Don't Need Anything But You
Last played on
Tomorrow(Annie)
Members of the Cast
Tomorrow(Annie)
Tomorrow(Annie)
Last played on
A New Deal for Christmas
Andrea McArdle
A New Deal for Christmas
A New Deal for Christmas
Last played on
A New Deal For Christmas
Andrea McArdle
A New Deal For Christmas
A New Deal For Christmas
Last played on
Maybe
Andrea McArdle
Maybe
Maybe
Last played on
I Don't Need Anything But You
Andrea McArdle
I Don't Need Anything But You
I Don't Need Anything But You
Performer
Last played on
I Don't Need Anything But You
Reid Shelton, Sandy Faison & Andrea McArdle
I Don't Need Anything But You
I Don't Need Anything But You
Performer
Last played on
A New Deal For Christmas
Reid Shelton, Sandy Faison, Raymond Thorne, Ensemble & Andrea McArdle
A New Deal For Christmas
A New Deal For Christmas
Performer
Last played on
