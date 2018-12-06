Lucy Ward
Lucy Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucy Victoria Ward (born 12 December 1989)[citation needed] is a British singer-songwriter from Derby. She performs, with a voice described as expressive and powerful, traditional English folk songs as well as her own material. Her three albums, Adelphi Has to Fly, Single Flame and I Dreamt I Was a Bird, have been critically acclaimed and have each received four-starred reviews in the British national press.
Lucy Ward Tracks
Marching Through the Green Grass
Lucy Ward
Silver Morning
Lucy Ward
Mari Fach
Lucy Ward
Lazy Day
Lucy Ward
The Sweetest Flowers (live)
Lucy Ward
Cold Caller (live)
Lucy Ward
Sunshine Child (live)
Lucy Ward
Maria Martin
Lucy Ward
The Sweetest Flower
Lucy Ward
Sunshine Child
Lucy Ward
Fair and Tender Ladies
Lucy Ward
The Female Highwayman
Lucy Ward
Maids When You're Young
Lucy Ward
The Baffled Knight
Lucy Ward
The Last Pirouette
Lucy Ward
For The Dead Men
Lucy Ward
It's Christmas
Lucy Ward
Every Midnight Mile (feat. Lucy Ward & Sam Kelly)
Gilmore & Roberts
Every Midnight Mile
Jamie Roberts, Katriona Gilmore, Sam Kelly & Lucy Ward
Lord Randall
Lucy Ward
Lion
Lucy Ward
Summers That We Made
Lucy Ward
Song for Lola
Lucy Ward
Ode To Whittaker Brown
Lucy Ward
Robert Loveless Barker
Lucy Ward
I dreamt I was a bird
Lucy Ward
Creatures And Demons
Lucy Ward
Return to Earth
Lucy Ward
