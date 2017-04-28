Bernard van DierenBorn 27 December 1887. Died 24 April 1936
Bernard van Dieren
1887-12-27
Bernard van Dieren Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Hélène Joseph van Dieren (27 December 1887 – 24 April 1936) was a Dutch composer, critic, author, and writer on music, much of whose working life was spent in England.
Bernard van Dieren Tracks
Introit - Les propous des Beuveurs
Introit - Les propous des Beuveurs
Introit - Les propous des Beuveurs
Elegy
Elegy
Elegy
Symphony No 1 Op 6 'Chinese'
Symphony No 1 Op 6 'Chinese'
Symphony No 1 Op 6 'Chinese'
Past BBC Events
Proms 1921: Prom 21
Queen's Hall
1921-09-06T08:08:17
6
Sep
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 21
Queen's Hall
