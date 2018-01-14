Saritah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2042d303-5e59-413b-a0b6-5aaa86a45b22
Saritah Biography (Wikipedia)
Saritah or Sarah Louise Newman is an Australian-based singer-songwriter. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, travelled to Perth as an infant (where she grew up) and later lived in England before returning to Australia. She has issued three albums, Gratitude (31 May 2004), Ancient Forward (10 August 2009) and Dig Deep (5 November 2012).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Saritah Tracks
Sort by
Here We Stand
Saritah
Here We Stand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here We Stand
Last played on
Saritah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist