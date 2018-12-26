Eugene Booker Record (December 23, 1940 – July 22, 2005) was an American musician best known as the lead vocalist of the Chicago, Illinois-based vocal group The Chi-Lites during the 1960s and 1970s. He also wrote and produced many of the group's hits in the '70s on Brunswick Records, as well as writing and producing for other acts.

Born in Chicago, Record was drawn to music through his older sister's involvement as a pianist. He learned to play the guitar and formed his first group while at high school with Robert Lester, who stayed on when they joined up with two members of another local group to form The Hi-Lites and eventually changing the name to The Chi-Lites. After a few unsuccessful singles, the group was signed by Brunswick production chief in Chicago, Carl Davies.

Record wrote or co-wrote (often with singer Barbara Acklin) a long series of hits for the group, including million-sellers,"Have You Seen Her" and "Oh Girl", as well as major hits, such as "Homely Girl" and "Give More Power To The People". He also wrote and produced for other artists, mostly on Brunswick, including Acklin, Jackie Wilson, The Lost Generation, Otis Leavill, and later, The Dells and The Impressions.