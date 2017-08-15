Glass Animals are an English indie rock band from Oxford consisting of members Dave Bayley (lead vocals, guitar), Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keys, backing vocals), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keys, backing vocals), and Joe Seaward (drums). The group released their debut album Zaba in June 2014 as the first release on producer Paul Epworth's label Wolf Tone, and their second album How to Be a Human Being on 26 August 2016, which received a nomination for the 2017 Mercury Prize,. The band has toured internationally, including at major festivals.