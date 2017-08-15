Glass AnimalsFormed 1 January 2009
Glass Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01tr0pr.jpg
2010-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20395131-fbde-43ce-b141-b700cfdae99c
Glass Animals Biography (Wikipedia)
Glass Animals are an English indie rock band from Oxford consisting of members Dave Bayley (lead vocals, guitar), Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keys, backing vocals), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keys, backing vocals), and Joe Seaward (drums). The group released their debut album Zaba in June 2014 as the first release on producer Paul Epworth's label Wolf Tone, and their second album How to Be a Human Being on 26 August 2016, which received a nomination for the 2017 Mercury Prize,. The band has toured internationally, including at major festivals.
Glass Animals Performances & Interviews
- Glass Animals - Gooeyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056s1vt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056s1vt.jpg2017-06-23T15:34:00.000ZGlass Animals perform Gooey at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056qx5h
Glass Animals - Gooey
- Glass Animals - Life Itself (Radio 1 Piano Session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kjyyx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kjyyx.jpg2016-12-07T23:00:00.000ZOxford band Glass Animals perform their summer smash "Life Itself" for the Radio 1 Piano Sessions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kjyz3
Glass Animals - Life Itself (Radio 1 Piano Session)
- Glass Animals - Winter Wonderland (Radio 1 Piano Session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kk004.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kk004.jpg2016-12-07T23:00:00.000ZGlass Animals play the Radio 1 Piano Sessions and perform a festive cover of a Perry Como Christmas classic.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04kk035
Glass Animals - Winter Wonderland (Radio 1 Piano Session)
- Glass Animals - Interview videohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dffqf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dffqf.jpg2016-10-28T10:23:00.000ZDave Bayley from Glass Animals - talking about the new album & touring in America.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dfb8p
Glass Animals - Interview video
- 'You couldn't have made these characters up'- Dave Bayley of Glass Animals on what's behind the new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7qz0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d7qz0.jpg2016-10-27T11:18:00.000ZDave talks about the recordings and stories from his travels which inspired the new record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d9pph
'You couldn't have made these characters up'- Dave Bayley of Glass Animals on what's behind the new album
Glass Animals Tracks
Sort by
Life Itself
Glass Animals
Life Itself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wv8d9.jpglink
Life Itself
Last played on
Season 2 Episode 3
Glass Animals
Season 2 Episode 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d480b.jpglink
Season 2 Episode 3
Last played on
Youth
Glass Animals
Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044485f.jpglink
Youth
Last played on
Gooey
Glass Animals
Gooey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01svbx3.jpglink
Gooey
Last played on
Pools
Glass Animals
Pools
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yld9s.jpglink
Pools
Last played on
Pork Soda
Glass Animals
Pork Soda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rgtjt.jpglink
Pork Soda
Last played on
Life Itself (6 Music Session, 14 Sep 2016)
Glass Animals
Life Itself (6 Music Session, 14 Sep 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tr0pr.jpglink
Black Mambo
Glass Animals
Black Mambo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tr0pr.jpglink
Black Mambo
Last played on
Life Itself (Radio 1 Piano Session, 23 Nov 16)
Glass Animals
Life Itself (Radio 1 Piano Session, 23 Nov 16)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tr0pr.jpglink
Playlists featuring Glass Animals
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-26T08:14:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056rzrt.jpg
26
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a6bz3d
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T08:14:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056rzbr.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
12:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/agrv9r
Reading
2015-08-30T08:14:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03157c3.jpg
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a4xv9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T08:14:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vnwsf.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5
Tyneside
2015-02-22T08:14:49
22
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Glass Animals Links
Back to artist