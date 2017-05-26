Arthur LymanBorn 2 February 1932. Died 24 February 2002
Arthur Lyman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/20374192-9f2e-475a-b423-9aa2d5834875
Arthur Lyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Lyman (February 2, 1932 – February 24, 2002) was an American jazz vibraphone and marimba player. His group popularized a style of faux-Polynesian music during the 1950s and 1960s which later became known as exotica. His albums became favorite stereo-effect demonstration discs during the early days of the stereophonic LP album for their elaborate and colorful percussion, deep bass and 3-dimensional recording soundstage. Lyman was known as "the King of Lounge music."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur Lyman Tracks
Sort by
Caravan
Arthur Lyman
Caravan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054qh06.jpglink
We Three Kings
Arthur Lyman
We Three Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Three Kings
Last played on
Taboo
Arthur Lyman
Taboo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taboo
Last played on
Hana Pele
Arthur Lyman
Hana Pele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hana Pele
Last played on
Quiet Village
Arthur Lyman
Quiet Village
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quiet Village
Last played on
Yellow Bird
Arthur Lyman
Yellow Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yellow Bird
Last played on
Kon Tiki
Arthur Lyman
Kon Tiki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kon Tiki
Last played on
Arthur Lyman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist