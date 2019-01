Josh, sometimes stylized as JoSH or as Jösh, is a Canadian Bhangra music group formed in 2000 in Montreal, Quebec. Present members are "Rup" (Rup Magon) and "Q" (Qurram Hussain). Their songs showcase both modern and bhangra beats and music, but are strongly influenced by hip hop and pop music.

