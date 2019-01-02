Lee Andrews & The HeartsFormed 1953
Lee Andrews & The Hearts
1953
Lee Andrews & The Hearts Biography
Lee Andrews & the Hearts was an American doo-wop quintet from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, formed in 1953. They recorded on the Gotham, Rainbow, Mainline, Chess, United Artists, Grand and Gowen labels. Managed by Kae Williams, in 1957 and 1958 they had their three biggest hits, "Teardrops," "Long Lonely Nights" and "Try the Impossible."
Tear Drops
Lee Andrews & The Hearts
Tear Drops
Tear Drops
I've Had It
Lee Andrews & The Hearts
I've Had It
I've Had It
Never The Less
Lee Andrews & The Hearts
Never The Less
Never The Less
Long lonely nights
Lee Andrews & The Hearts
Long lonely nights
Long lonely nights
THE CLOCK
Lee Andrews & The Hearts
THE CLOCK
THE CLOCK
It's Me
Lee Andrews & The Hearts
It's Me
It's Me
