Minor VictoriesFormed 2015
Minor Victories
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03pdc8s.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/203177c9-05e8-42f9-9426-637c6c08c61a
Minor Victories Biography (Wikipedia)
Minor Victories are a British alternative rock supergroup, formed in 2015. The band members are vocalist Rachel Goswell (Slowdive), guitarists Stuart Braithwaite (Mogwai) and Justin Lockey (Editors), and film-maker James Lockey of Hand Held Cine Club.
Minor Victories Tracks
Cogs (Orchestral Version)
Folk Arp
Folk Arp
For You Always - Orchestral Variation
For You Always - Orchestral Variation
Scattered Ashes (6 Music session, 3 May 2016)
Give up The Ghost (Orchestral Variation)
Give up The Ghost (Orchestral Variation)
Cogs
Cogs
