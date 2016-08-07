Carl Gustav BobergBorn 16 August 1859. Died 17 January 1940
Carl Gustav Boberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1859-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/202db207-77bd-483f-bc43-94e66e9bc0bf
Carl Gustav Boberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Gustav Boberg (16 August 1859 – 7 January 1940) was a Swedish poet and elected official, best known for writing the Swedish language poem of "O Store Gud" (O great God) from which the English language hymn "How Great Thou Art" is derived.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Gustav Boberg Tracks
Sort by
How Great Thou Art (feat. Stephen Hamill, St Colmcille's Choir, Grosvenor Choir & The Clare Chorale)
Carl Gustav Boberg
How Great Thou Art (feat. Stephen Hamill, St Colmcille's Choir, Grosvenor Choir & The Clare Chorale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Great Thou Art (feat. Stephen Hamill, St Colmcille's Choir, Grosvenor Choir & The Clare Chorale)
Featured Artist
Last played on
How Great Thou Art
Katherine Jenkins
How Great Thou Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
How Great Thou Art
Last played on
How Great Thou Art
The Priests
How Great Thou Art
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Great Thou Art
Last played on
Back to artist