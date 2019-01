Carl Gustav Boberg (16 August 1859 – 7 January 1940) was a Swedish poet and elected official, best known for writing the Swedish language poem of "O Store Gud" (O great God) from which the English language hymn "How Great Thou Art" is derived.

