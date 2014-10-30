InstituteUS rock band. Formed June 2004. Disbanded 2006
Institute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/202d588f-f92b-49f3-b04a-8adb3d02d6b4
Institute Biography (Wikipedia)
Institute was an American rock band featuring Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The band's only album, Distort Yourself, was released September 13, 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Institute Tracks
Sort by
Familiar Stranger
Institute
Familiar Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Familiar Stranger
Last played on
Bees
Institute
Bees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bees
Last played on
Come On Over
Institute
Come On Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come On Over
Last played on
Institute Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist