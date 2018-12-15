Curved AirFormed 1970. Disbanded 1977
Curved Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv9q.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/202d14e1-dbee-4fa1-8aeb-93bc4ba1b20b
Curved Air Biography (Wikipedia)
Curved Air are a pioneering English progressive rock group formed in 1970 by musicians from mixed artistic backgrounds, including classical, folk, and electronic sound. The resulting sound of the band was a mixture of progressive rock, folk rock, and fusion with classical elements. Along with High Tide and East of Eden, Curved Air were one of the first rock bands after It's a Beautiful Day, The Flock and the United States of America to feature a violin. Curved Air released eight studio albums, the first three of which broke the UK Top 20, and had a hit single with "Back Street Luv" (1971) which reached number 4 in the UK Singles Chart.
Curved Air Tracks
Melinda [More Or Less]
Curved Air
Melinda [More Or Less]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Melinda [More Or Less]
Last played on
Back Street Luv
Curved Air
Back Street Luv
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Back Street Luv
Last played on
Stretch - BBC Session 9 March 1971
Curved Air
Stretch - BBC Session 9 March 1971
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Stretch - BBC Session 9 March 1971
Last played on
Thinking On The Floor - BBC Session
Curved Air
Thinking On The Floor - BBC Session
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Thinking On The Floor - BBC Session
Last played on
Blind Man - BBC Session 9 March 1971
Curved Air
Blind Man - BBC Session 9 March 1971
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Blind Man - BBC Session 9 March 1971
Last played on
Blind Man
Curved Air
Blind Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Blind Man
Last played on
Hide and Seek
Curved Air
Hide and Seek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Hide and Seek
Last played on
Elfin Boy
Curved Air
Elfin Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Elfin Boy
Last played on
Propositions (Mike Harding session 19th Nov 1970)
Curved Air
Propositions (Mike Harding session 19th Nov 1970)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
It Happened Today (Mike Harding session 19th Nov 1970)
Curved Air
It Happened Today (Mike Harding session 19th Nov 1970)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Blind Man (Radio One session 9th March 1971)
Curved Air
Blind Man (Radio One session 9th March 1971)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Stretch (Radio One session 9th March 1971)
Curved Air
Stretch (Radio One session 9th March 1971)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Stretch (Radio One session 9th March 1971)
Last played on
Jumbo
Curved Air
Jumbo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv9q.jpglink
Jumbo
Last played on
