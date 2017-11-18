CappadonnaBorn 18 September 1969
Darryl Hill (born September 18, 1969), better known by his stage name Cappadonna, is an American rapper. He is a member of the hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan and is a member of the rap group Theodore Unit together with Ghostface Killah.
Triumph (feat. Cappadonna)
Wu-Tang Clan
Triumph (feat. Cappadonna)
Triumph (feat. Cappadonna)
Hands Up
Sammy Chand & Cappadonna
Hands Up
Hands Up
Daytona 500 (feat. Raekwon & Cappadonna)
Ghostface Killah
Daytona 500 (feat. Raekwon & Cappadonna)
Daytona 500 (feat. Raekwon & Cappadonna)
97 Mentality
Cappadonna
97 Mentality
97 Mentality
