Horace AndyBorn 19 February 1951
Horace Andy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv71.jpg
1951-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2027b08d-45b1-4fb5-aa6d-f6ccc4db78e5
Horace Andy Biography (Wikipedia)
Horace Andy (born Horace Hinds, 19 February 1951) is a Jamaican roots reggae songwriter and singer, known for his distinctive vocals and hit songs such as "Government Land", as well as "Angel", "Spying Glass" and "Five Man Army" with English trip hop duo Massive Attack. He is also famous for a cover version of "Ain't No Sunshine". Andy is often described as one of the most respected and influential singers in Jamaica.
Horace Andy Performances & Interviews
Horace Andy: 'I'd Love To Work With Damon Albarn'
2017-07-15
Fifty years after releasing his first record, Horace Andy opens up about the music that has changed his life.
Horace Andy: 'I'd Love To Work With Damon Albarn'
Horace Andy Tracks
Skylarking
Horace Andy
Skylarking
Skylarking
Hymn Of The Big Wheel
Massive Attack
Hymn Of The Big Wheel
Hymn Of The Big Wheel
Rasta No Style Rasta No Fashion (Glastonbury, 2009)
Horace Andy
Rasta No Style Rasta No Fashion (Glastonbury, 2009)
Ain't No Sunshine
Horace Andy
Ain't No Sunshine
Ain't No Sunshine
I'll Be Gone
Horace Andy
I'll Be Gone
I'll Be Gone
Angel (feat. Horace Andy)
Massive Attack
Angel (feat. Horace Andy)
Angel (feat. Horace Andy)
Money, Money
Horace Andy
Money, Money
Money, Money
Government Dub
Horace Andy
Government Dub
Government Dub
Fever (Glastonbury, 2009)
Horace Andy
Fever (Glastonbury, 2009)
Fever (Glastonbury, 2009)
Big Wheel (Glastonbury, 2009)
Horace Andy
Big Wheel (Glastonbury, 2009)
Big Wheel (Glastonbury, 2009)
Just Say Who
Horace Andy
Just Say Who
Just Say Who
Leap Of Faith (feat. De La Soul & Horace Andy)
Mr Jukes
Leap Of Faith (feat. De La Soul & Horace Andy)
Leap Of Faith (feat. De La Soul & Horace Andy)
Skylarking Dub (Caspa Mix)
Horace Andy
Skylarking Dub (Caspa Mix)
Skylarking Dub (Caspa Mix)
One Love (BBC Session, 28 Sep 1996)
Horace Andy
One Love (BBC Session, 28 Sep 1996)
Stress Out (feat. Horace Andy)
Richie Phoe
Stress Out (feat. Horace Andy)
Stress Out (feat. Horace Andy)
Mr. Bassie
Horace Andy
Mr. Bassie
Mr. Bassie
It's For Real (feat. Horace Andy)
Skarra Mucci
It's For Real (feat. Horace Andy)
It's For Real (feat. Horace Andy)
Sea Of Love
Horace Andy
Sea Of Love
Sea Of Love
Problems
Horace Andy
Problems
Problems
Playlists featuring Horace Andy
Upcoming Events
28
Jun
2019
Horace Andy
Fiddlers Club, Bristol, UK
Horace Andy Links
