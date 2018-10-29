Y FfyrcFormed 2006
2006
Y Ffyrc Biography (Wikipedia)
Y Ffyrc (English: The Forks) are a Welsh pop group, comprising Mark Roberts and Paul Jones, who formerly played together in Y Cyrff, Catatonia and Sherbet Antlers.
Y Ffyrc is an anagram of Y Cyrff.
Y Ffyrc Tracks
Byth
Gwisgo Fyny
Beichiog
Hen Dro
Bylchau
Hen Dro
Nia Be Wna'i
Mae 'na Le
Godinebwraig
Bylchau
Elwyn a'r olwynion
Aberystwyth
Corridor
