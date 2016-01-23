Bill ColemanUS jazz trumpeter. Born 4 August 1904. Died 24 August 1981
Bill Coleman
1904-08-04
Bill Coleman Biography (Wikipedia)
William Johnson Coleman (August 4, 1904 in Paris, Kentucky – August 24, 1981 in Toulouse) was a jazz trumpeter.
Bill Coleman Tracks
Big Boy Blues
Bill Coleman
Big Boy Blues
Big Boy Blues
Last played on
Three O'Clock Jump
Joe Marsala and His Delta Four
Three O'Clock Jump
Three O'Clock Jump
Bill Street Blues
Bill Coleman & His Orchestra
Bill Street Blues
Bill Street Blues
Bill Coleman Blues
Django Reinhardt
Bill Coleman Blues
Bill Coleman Blues
I'm In The Mood For Love
Herman Chittison
I'm In The Mood For Love
I'm In The Mood For Love
I'm In The Mood For Love
Bill Coleman
I'm In The Mood For Love
I'm In The Mood For Love
Last played on
Welcome To The Breakdown (Joe's No Handbag Disko Remix)
Bill Coleman
Welcome To The Breakdown (Joe's No Handbag Disko Remix)
Welcome To The Breakdown
Bill Coleman
Welcome To The Breakdown
Welcome To The Breakdown
Last played on
