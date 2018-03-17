Mitar Subotić "Suba" (Serbian Cyrillic: Митар Суботић Суба) (June 23, 1961 in Novi Sad, PR Serbia, FPR Yugoslavia – November 2, 1999 in São Paulo, Brazil), also known as Rex Ilusivii (Latin for The King of Illusions), was a Serbian-born musician and composer who was set to become one of Brazil's most prominent producers when he died in November 1999.

Subotić obtained a university degree in his hometown from the University of Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia, before continuing electronic music studies in Belgrade. He was a pioneer of electronic music in former Yugoslavia, since he mixed and produced a number of celebrated albums of Yugoslav new wave acts such as Ekatarina Velika, Haustor, Marina Perazić in the course of the 1980s. In 1986, his fusion of electronic music and Yugoslav folk lullabies, In The Mooncage was awarded the International Fund for Promotion of Culture from UNESCO, which included a three-month scholarship to research Afro-Brazilian rhythms in Brazil. Falling in love with the country and its music, he emigrated to São Paulo in the 1990s, where his fruitful production began and ended. During that time he participated Milan Mladenović's last project Angel's Breath, and recorded his famous album São Paulo Confessions.