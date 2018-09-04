Daniele LuppiBorn 1972
Daniele Luppi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2020a393-24f4-40ae-9def-d886aed6c6b2
Daniele Luppi Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniele Luppi (born 1972) is an Italian composer, musician, arranger and producer based in Los Angeles, California. Luppi is known for his cinematic music productions. He was also featured in Gnarls Barkley's 2006 album St. Elsewhere and the Red Hot Chili Peppers 2016 album, The Getaway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniele Luppi Tracks
Sort by
Roman Blue
Danger Mouse
Roman Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwh4.jpglink
Roman Blue
Last played on
Soul And Cigarette
Daniele Luppi
Soul And Cigarette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dt8wz.jpglink
Soul And Cigarette
Last played on
Lanza
Daniele Luppi
Lanza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvydr.jpglink
Lanza
Last played on
Talisa
Daniele Luppi
Talisa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvydr.jpglink
Talisa
Last played on
Two Against One
Danger Mouse
Two Against One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwh4.jpglink
Two Against One
Last played on
Cou Cou
Daniele Luppi
Cou Cou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cou Cou
Last played on
Problem Queen
Danger Mouse
Problem Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwh4.jpglink
Problem Queen
Last played on
Theme Of Rome
Danger Mouse
Theme Of Rome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwh4.jpglink
Theme Of Rome
Last played on
Playlists featuring Daniele Luppi
Daniele Luppi Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Author Benjamin Myers signs to Jack White's imprint
-
Jack White: "We just played one note and that was it!"
-
Jack White: "They seem to genuinely like what I'm listening to!"
-
Nas - One Mic
-
Elton John - Two Fingers of Whiskey
-
Parquet Courts: Life Without Social Media
-
'Narcissistic time-travel' Moby on the writing of his memoir 'Porcelain'
-
White Stripes: Seven Nation Army
-
Jack White - Interview
-
Moby on Innocents
Back to artist