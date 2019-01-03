Shashaa Tirupati is a National Award and Filmfare Award Winning Indo-Canadian playback singer, songwriter, motivational speaker, theatre actor and voice over artist of Indian origin. She has family roots in Kashmir, predominantly active in the Bollywood and South Indian music industries.

The voice behind "Maya Maya" (Telugu) from the upcoming 'Sarvam Thaalam Mayam' under Rahman's music In 2018, she won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer as well as the Filmfare Award for the Tamil song "Vaan Varuvaan" from Kaatru Veliyidai. She is also the voice behind Bollywood hits such as: "The Humma Song" from OK Jaanu", Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga" (with Arijit Singh) and "Baarish" for Half Girlfriend, "Kanha" for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), "O Sona Tere Liye" (with A.R. Rahman) and "Chal Kahin Door", both from the film Mom. She lent her voice in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Tumhari Sulu and 2.0, in which Shashaa sang on the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu soundtracks. Shashaa has sung in languages such as Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Konkani, Arabic and English. She plays the Kazoo (African instrument), western classical guitar, keyboards and harmonium. She has mentioned K S Chitra and Shreya Ghoshal as her inspiration and how she wishes to have certain elements of their vocal style in her singing. She is also a much sought after motivational speaker, recently having given a talk for TEDx BITS Pilani Hyderabad and part of TED Talks Vancouver with AR Rahman. Tirupati made her theatre acting debut with the play "I,Cloud" written and directed by Ulka Mayur with lyricist Mayur Puri playing the male lead. Tirupati performed at the Men's Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony as part of AR Rahman's Entourage.