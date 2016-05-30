Cuddly DudleyBorn 22 May 1924. Died 15 July 2011
1924-05-22
Cuddly Dudley (22 May 1924 – 15 July 2011), born Dudley Heslop, was an English rock & roll singer, and actor, who came to fame on the Oh Boy! TV series, and is noted for being "Britain's first black rock & roller".
Let's Rock While The Rockin's Good (Live)
Cuddly Dudley
Let's Rock While The Rockin's Good (Live)
