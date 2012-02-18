Holy MosesGerman thrash metal band. Formed 17 October 1980
Holy Moses
Holy Moses Biography (Wikipedia)
Holy Moses is a German thrash metal band. They are well noted for being fronted by Sabina Classen (it is rare for a woman to be a singer in thrash metal) and for being one of the very first German thrash metal bands.
Holy Moses Tracks
No Turnin' Back
Holy Moses
No Turnin' Back
No Turnin' Back
Rock City Road
Holy Moses
Rock City Road
Rock City Road
