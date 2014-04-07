Heavy StereoFormed 1995. Disbanded 1996
Heavy Stereo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/201b9c59-fcd8-4ffd-8efe-2bc41a74c494
Heavy Stereo Biography (Wikipedia)
Heavy Stereo were an English alternative rock band, who were active from 1993 to 1999. There were known for their 1970s glam rock styled sound, and their sole album, Déjà Voodoo. They were also on the same record label and opened for Oasis, which Heavy Stereo’s frontman Gem Archer later joined.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heavy Stereo Tracks
Sort by
Sleep Freak
Heavy Stereo
Sleep Freak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Freak
Last played on
Heavy Stereo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How did Paul Weller start his new album?
-
Paul Weller invites us to his Black Barn Studio: "Come round, I'll make the sandwiches"
-
Liam Gallagher
-
Please welcome your Biggest Weekend headliner in Coventry... Liam Gallagher!
-
Liam Gallagher's first royalty cheque
-
Liam Gallagher on meeting Paul McCartney
-
Remembering One Love Manchester
-
Jo talks to Paul Weller about his first guitar, his first gig with The Jam and his love of memorabilia.
-
What does Liam Gallagher think of Noel's scissor playing bandmates?
-
Liam Gallagher covers Natural Mystic
Back to artist