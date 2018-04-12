ÄrsenikFrench rap band. Formed 1992
Ärsenik
1992
Ärsenik Biography (Wikipedia)
Ärsenik is a rap group based in Villiers-le-Bel, France, founded in 1992, and made up of two brothers, Lino (Gaëlino M'Bani) and Calbo (Calboni M'Bani), whose family is originally from Congo.
Ärsenik Tracks
