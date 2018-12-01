Philip ThomasPianist. Born 1972
Philip Thomas
1972
Investigations
Christian Marclay
Investigations
Investigations
Music for John Cage (1990)
Linda Catlin Smith
Music for John Cage (1990)
Music for John Cage (1990)
Two2
John Cage
Two2
Two2
Piano Quintet
Linda Catlin Smith
Piano Quintet
Piano Quintet
Ensemble
Seven Short Pieces (No 6)
Laurence Crane
Seven Short Pieces (No 6)
Seven Short Pieces (No 6)
Performer
Sailing By
Christian Wolff
Sailing By
Sailing By
