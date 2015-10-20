Red HorseEliza Gilkyson group. Formed 2010
Red Horse
2010
Red Horse Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Horse is a collaboration by independent folk singer-songwriters Eliza Gilkyson, John Gorka, and Lucy Kaplansky. It is both the name of the studio album released by the trio on Red House Records in July 2010, and the name under which they have toured and performed in concert together as a supergroup.
Red Horse Tracks
Sanctuary
Wayfaring Stranger
Coshieville
Promise Me
Blue Chalk
I am a Child
Scorpion
Walk Away From Love
