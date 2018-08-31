Precious WilsonBorn 18 October 1957
Precious Wilson
1957-10-18
Precious Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Precious Wilson (born 18 October 1957 in Spanish Town, Jamaica) is a soul singer.
I Can't Stand The Rain
Let Me Take You back In Time
I'll Be Your Friend
