HypeSwedish synthpop group. Formed 2002
Hype
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2013ccbb-e1fa-4820-b5cb-99922e825afa
Hype Tracks
Sort by
I Can't Understand It
Hype
I Can't Understand It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Understand It
Last played on
Peace Love & Unity (Basher Remix)
Hype
Peace Love & Unity (Basher Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace Love & Unity (Basher Remix)
Last played on
Live track
Hype
Live track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live track
Last played on
Peace, Love And Unity
Hype
Peace, Love And Unity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hype Links
Back to artist