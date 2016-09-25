Warren Barker (born in Oakland, California on April 16, 1923; died in Greenville, South Carolina August 3, 2006) was an American composer known for work in film, radio, and television. He also worked in Las Vegas, Nevada clubs. He was educated at the University of California, Los Angeles.

He is best known for composing the incidental music for the hit 1960s TV series Bewitched; some of his cues of which were used on other Screen Gems shows. He also wrote a proposed theme for the second season of Lost In Space in 1966, but it was rejected. He composed and arranged numerous pieces for concert bands, which are frequently performed today by school and community symphony bands. Contrary to popular belief he did not write the theme to The Flying Nun; this tune was composed by Dominic Frontiere.

The Warren Barker Orchestra published recordings.