David Rush
David Rush Biography (Wikipedia)
David Rush (formerly Young Bo$$), is an American hip hop recording artist and record producer from Highland Park, New Jersey. He is perhaps best known for his commercial debut single "Shooting Star", which has a popular remix titled the "Party Rock Mix", featuring American EDM duo LMFAO. He is also known for his first written hit "Go Girl" featuring Pitbull and Trina, which was featured on "The Boatlift".
David Rush Tracks
Shooting Star (Ft. Pitbull)
David Rush
Shooting Star (Ft. Pitbull)
Shooting Star (Ft. Pitbull)
Party Like We Do
David Rush
Party Like We Do
Party Like We Do
